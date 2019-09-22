CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Antonio Brown Tweets He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore

Antonio Brown Celebrity Slam

Thaddaeus McAdams

Via Bleach Report The free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown went off on twitter about the Patriots and NFL owners Sunday over frustrations about his guaranteed money being taken away in Oakland and New England. The team played Brown in last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but additional allegations of misconduct and the publication of those texts led to his release.

 

Antonio Brown Tweets He Won’t Play in NFL Anymore was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close