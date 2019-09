LSMG artist Bla5er just released his cinematic visual for “Slide On Em” produced by J Reid. The video also features Bla5er’s label mate Blo5k Lil A. Bla5er and Blo5k Lil A’s ‘Tha 5’ mixtape released earlier this month and now has over 130,000 streams via MyMixtapez.

Bla5er social media:

Instagram: @_Bla5er

Twitter: @_Bla5er

Facebook: TheRealBal5er

