Blac Youngsta Arrested On Gun Charges In Houston, Armor-Piercing Ammo Found

Y'all gotta stop riding dirty, allegedly.

Blac Youngsta Album Listening Party

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Another day, another rapper popped for firearms charges, unfortunately. Blac Youngsta is currently locked up in Houston after getting caught riding dirty, with ammo.

According to TMZ, yesterday (Sept. 25) Blac Youngsta and three friends were riding around Houston in a GMC Yukon. The crew, BY was in the backseat, was pulled over after cops spotted the SUV run a red light.

After the usual “we smelled marijuana” jig, cops searched the whip and turned up three pistols and weed.

Youngsta was reportedly charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon, which was noted to include armor-piercing bullets.

BY and another passenger, Marcus Dion Cartwright, were charged and arrested but the other two people in the vehicle were not.

As of now Blac Youngsta in the cooler—Harris County Jail.

