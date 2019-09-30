CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy Sitcom

Gabrielle Union will be working behind the scenes for her next project. Instead of taking on a starring role, Union will be serving as executive producer for a comedy called Black Girl Magic.

According to Deadline, the half-hour, single camera series will air on NBC and follows three estranged sisters that reunite in their hometown of New Orleans, LA after they learn about a family secret. Union will be executive producing the show alongside showrunner Robia Rashid and show creators Crystal Boyd, Chandra Russell and Emebit Beyene. Union’s co-executive producers will be Bryan Brucks and Holly Shakoor Fleischer.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Besides her new gig, Union will continue to serve as a judge on America’s Got Talent and is preparing to shoot the second season of L.A’s Finest. 

 

Through her production company,  I’ll Have Another, Union is focused on empowering the next generation of creatives as well as increasing diversity in TV. Union is executive producing Black Girl Magic under her company.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Gabrielle Union To Executive Produce ‘Black Girl Magic’ Comedy Sitcom was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close