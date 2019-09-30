CLOSE
Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick

Congrats are in order for our girl Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who welcomed their third child this weekend.

SEE ALSO:  Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling

View this post on Instagram

🧑🏽of 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 WOW

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

 

Their baby boy, Maverick, was born on Friday evening. Marcille, who welcomed Marley (4) in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, gave birth to her and Sterling’s first son, Michael Todd Jr., in April 2018.

SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reveals Kevin McCall Assaulted Her While Her Daughter Was In Her Arms [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Eva recently had a “flower child” themed baby shower attended by her fellow RHOA castmates. See photos below…

Eva Marcille Shower

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_2066813" align="aligncenter" width="427"] Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.comS[/caption] Eva Marcille's RHOA costars and friends showered her with love this past weekend to celebrate the impending birth of her baby boy. SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling See the photos below! SEE ALSO: Eva Marcille Gets Married! [PHOTOS]

Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

