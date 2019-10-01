Right Wing Wrongs: Stacey Dash’s 911 Call Released, Claims She Was Set Up [Listen]

Stacey Dash’s descent to struggle is only speeding up. The world just got more of an inside look behind her recent booking.

On Monday, September 30 the 52-year-old actress was arrested on charges of domestic battery. According to the police reports she allegedly assaulted her newly wedded husband Jeffrey Marty. While she was the one who called for police assistance she was the spouse who was put in handcuffs as Marty, who happens to be a lawyer, was found with scratches on his body.

As spotted on Page Six the audio from her phone call has been released. On the recording the Bronx native is heard explaining her side of the story to the 911 operator. “We were all arguing, I asked his daughter to get out of my face, she was in my face. I pushed her back and he put me into a chokehold” she said.

She goes on to detail that her hubby and his kids were in another room conspiring to frame her for the physical altercation. “They’re all saying what a b*tch I am, I’m the stepmother, how they all hate me. They’re just disrespectful, awful children” she vented. “They’re just talking with each other about how to put me in jail.”

Midway through the call Marty is heard in the background. “I can’t believe you did this. I can’t believe you’d go after her like this” he exclaimed. He also welcomed the idea of police coming over to settle the grievance saying “I’m the one with the scratches.”

You can listen to the audio below.

