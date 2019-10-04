CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For The City’s Homeless Population

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the mayor of Atlanta, just announced that the city reached its goal of raising a whopping $50 million to provide housing for the homeless.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to reports from Blavity, Atlanta partnered with the United Way of Greater Atlanta to raise the funds. About half of the money came from donations from private organizations, which includes Ameris Bank, who donated the last $114,000 that allowed the city to reach its goal. The other half is from the Homeless Opportunity Bond sale that began under former Mayor Kasim Reed.

At the moment, there are over 3,000 homeless people in the city of Atlanta and the money raised will provide 550 homes for the city’s homeless population.

“It is a misperception that many people have — that homelessness is represented entirely by the people they see on the streets,” said Jack Hardin, co-chair of the Atlanta Regional Commission on Homelessness. “A far larger proportion of people experiencing homelessness have incomes and function at very high levels, but live on the margins of the economics of our society and any hardship can derail.”

This very funding to help curb homelessness in Atlanta was a major priority for former Mayor Kasim Reed’s last year in office. The initiative was initially announced about two years ago, when the city’s largest homeless shelter, Peachtree-Pine, revealed that it was closing its doors.

SEE ALSO: How Atlanta Has Changed Since Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Was Elected [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The building housed as many as 500 people, but ended up closing after a 10-year battle with various city establishments and accusations the shelter was behind a tuberculosis outbreak in the city. It was unanimously approved by the city council Bottoms was apart of before becoming mayor.

“We now have the opportunity to end chronic homelessness in our city, and ensure that all women, men and children – regardless of circumstance – have the chance to live stable, meaningful lives and participate fully in their communities,” Reed said in a written statement at the time the plan was approved.

Congrats to Mayor Keisha and everyone else involved on such a major accomplishment for the city of Atlanta.

 

Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta [PHOTOS]

Rep Yo City: 32 Famous Rappers From Atlanta [PHOTOS]

 

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com 

Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For The City’s Homeless Population  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close