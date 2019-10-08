BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 Reunites With ATL

The best part about Hip Hop, is the game may change including it’s players, but it’s always embraced the same. BET brought the BET Hip Hop Awards right back to Atlanta, but you know BET never comes back doing the expected. 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards is hosted by none other than Lil Duval, serving hilarious on a sliver platter. The Queen Bee, Lil Kim, is being honored with the I am Hip Hop Awards, which in my opinion was beyond befitting. Lil Kim has been a trend and this mogul has a a few tricks up her sleeves, with the unexpected guest to pay homage to Kim. All hail the Queen.

Of course, Hip Hop Awards are bringing the legendary cypher’s, but this year we can expect a comedy cypher featuring Jess Hilarious, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and Affion Crockett, these comedians were Wildn’ Out in this cypher literally. Had the chance to speak with Big Baby to see how he felt about his fellow co-stars from MTV’s Wildn’Out partaking in the 2019 BET’s Hip Hop Award cypher. He thought Karlous would do a great job, but he wasn’t too confident about how Jess bars was going to go over.

Always expect the unexpected with BET. If you are a true Hip Hop fan, then I know you respect the artistry of battle rap. For the first time ever BET Hip Hop Awards will introduce it’s very first battle rap and who else would be a more prominent person than Smack from URL Smack Dvd’s. That’s right battle rap has made it’s way from URL Smack DVD’s to mainstream. Respect the art.

Be sure to catch all the performances from artist such as Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Da Baby, Anderson. Paak and so many more. I’m rooting for Jess Hilarious to prove Big baby wrong and find who Is taking home the award for The Best Callabo and Single. I’m definitely rooting for my girl Cardi B though, but we will see Tonight on the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards airing at 8pm only on BET.

Also On Hot 107.9: