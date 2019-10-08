Euphoria actress Storm Reid may play Zendaya‘s on screen little sister but she’s continuing the sisterly vibes off screen as well.

The 16-year-old starlette arrived at Tyler Perry Studios grand opening sporting Zendaya’s collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. She wore a suit with a matching turtleneck. She paired the look with white pointy shoes and wore her hair in a top bun. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

She gave us a bold pink eye and kept her lips neutral. It’s fun to see how young Black Hollywood likes to play with makeup. Serve, honey!

Clearly Reid had a great time as the young actress posted to her Instagram a regal photo of her in the suit with the following caption, “Not even sure that I’ve had a chance to process how thankful I am that @tylerperry invited me to be amongst all the greatness I experienced last night at the opening of Tyler Perry Studios. I do know that my life has been forever changed by the love, laughter, and kind words I received. I was raised to be a dreamer and to have the faith of a mustard seed. You have shown all of us that with hard work and dedication ANYTHING is possible. I am forever grateful to close my eyes and remember this moment forever. I am inspired beyond words! Oh year, the GOLD slippers for all the ladies was so thoughtful and right on time.”

The perfect suit for the perfect moment!

Beauties, what do you think of this look?

Storm Reid Supports Zendaya And Wears Her Latest Fashion Collab was originally published on hellobeautiful.com