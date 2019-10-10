T.I. Discusses The Value Of The Black Dollar: “They Don’t Make Us, We Make Them” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

T.I. is a leader in all aspects: In his family, in his business (entertainment, retail, community development) and in the culture.

In his recent sit-down with Headkrack and Gary with da Tea, he not only shared his thoughts on hip-hop’s current topics — including Tekashi 69 and his new show on Netflix — but he also spoke on the value of the Black dollar.

“We go out there and spent 1.4 trillion dollars a year (and counting) and we have the least amount of ownership, the least amount if consideration and we are the least respected and the most disregarded. How do you stop that?” he said. “Stop spending.”

When Gary played devil’s advocate and pointed out how hiphop culture promotes a flashy lifestyle, T.I. made it clear that he makes the items; the items don’t make or shape him.

It gets even deeper. Press play to watch the full conversation unfold:

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 6 hours ago

