Amber Rose Welcomes Her Second Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose is officially a “Muva” of two boys! This week she welcomed her second child, but first with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards. His name is Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

AE first announced the birth of their newborn boy on Instagram: “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar ❤,” he wrote.

The couple shared news that they were expecting a baby boy back in April.

 

Congrats to the parents on their new edition!

