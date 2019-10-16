Dave East found himself the center of an explosive story that allegedly involved a threesome that went terribly awry. The Harlem rapper has since spoken up about the rumored incident and is shooting down the claims of the reported tryst.

East chopped it up in Washington, D.C. on the grounds of Howard University for its homecoming weekend with The Morning Hustle Show with Angie Ange and Lore’l. East shared the tale of his come up in the game and also how much fun he had playing Method Man/Shotgun in the Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

When the questions pivoted towards the alleged threesome incident in Las Vegas, Dave East was quick to clear up any confusion and explained that both he and the woman caught a battery charge. From East’s side of things, he invited a group of people to his hotel suite after rocking the Drai’s stages with 50 Cent when it all went left.

“Two of the chicks were like, ‘Can we go to the bathroom?’” East shared. “I was like, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ But my jewelry was in there. I forgot when I first came in the room, I put all my jewelry next to my bed on a little dresser. So then I thought about it, got up and went in there. Shorty was trying [it] on. Not on no sneaky like trying to rob, but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing? I don’t know you. What you doing?’ And then her friend caught an attitude. ‘Ain’t nobody trying to steal nothing.’”

East said he directed the women to leave the residence when he said the woman began throwing bottles at her and that the woman called 911 on him despite his claims of not being the aggressor, leading to the battery charge. East maintains that he did nothing wrong and that the stories that popped off about a threesome were just hearsay.

Check out the 11:00-minute mark of the following video to hear Dave East break down the craziness, but the entire interview itself is pretty solid so run it back.

—

Photo: WENN

Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: