Issa Rae And LaKeith Stanfield Have Us Swooning Over Black Love In ‘The Photograph’ Trailer [WATCH]

The first trailer has been released for Will Packer’s new film starring two celebs with sizzling chemistry.

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield are the leads in “The Photograph”, a film that follows the story of Mae Morton, the daughter of a late fame photographer who finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box and leads to a journey delving into her mother’s early life. The old photograph also ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).

The film is written and directed by Stella Meghie (The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses) from her original screenplay and is produced by Will Packer. The film is executive produced by Meghie, Erika Hampson (co-producer Late Night, Life Itself) and Issa Rae.

The Photograph hits theaters February 14, 2020.

Watch the trailer below.

The article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

