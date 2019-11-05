CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

New Trailer Released For “Jumanji: The Next Level” [WATCH]

You can expect a couple of things from the updated “Jumanji” film series: action, more action and a couple funny moments.

The latest trailer for the movie’s sequel does not disappoint in these areas.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The reboot has been a global phenomenon so it’s only right that we get a soon-as-possible sequel that’s basically the same movie (starring The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Nick Jonas) with a slight twist involving two of our favorite Dannys: Glover and Devito – just in time for the holiday season!

“Jumanji: The Next Level” rumbles into theaters December 13, 2019.

 

This story was originally published on Bossip.com.

New Trailer Released For “Jumanji: The Next Level” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close