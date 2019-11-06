CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called Her Child A Buffalo

There seems to be some existing beef between the pair as they enter into the 12th season of the popular series.

2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Kenya Moore appeared in a guest role 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but returns for the show’s 12th season as a cast member. In a new interview, the former Miss USA shared details of a potentially explosive beef after claiming her co-star NeNe Leakes referred to her baby as a “buffalo.”

Moore sat down with Wendy Williams for a candid chat that ranged from Moore’s estranged husband and their attempts to hopefully reconcile, a bit Moore’s family past, and her beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn. Speaking of her daughter, Moore delved into Leakes’ alleged comments during the program.

Things got spicy around the 4:30-minute mark when Williams asked about the beef between the two. In her words, Moore says that she once believed she and Leakes were friends but that during her pregnancy, which she mentioned was high-risk, Leakers never checked in on her.

Further, Moore says Leakes ran into her when she was eight months pregnant, allegedly calling her a “monster” and that her child was a “buffalo” among other insults. Moore also noted with some slight shade that Williams claims Leakes as a friend.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: WENN

Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called Her Child A Buffalo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close