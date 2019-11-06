LeBron James is seriously dedicated to helping his students, and he proves that time and time again. The baller is now adding safe housing to the school he founded in his hometown, so that students have a stable place to live while they get their education.
“Initially, our work was focused on helping these kids earn an education. But we’ve found that it is impossible to help them learn if they are struggling to survive — if they are hungry, if they have no heat in the freezing winter, if they live in fear for their safety,” James said in a statement. “We want this place to be their home where they feel safe, supported, and loved, knowing we are right there with them every step of the way as they get back on their feet.”
“The I Promise Village by Graduate Hotels will be a monumental next step for us and LeBron and his Foundation’s commitment to the future of the students and their families,” said Graduate Hotels founder and CEO Ben Weprin in a statement. “It’s humbling to see the change they are affecting on a daily basis and we’re honored to be a part of the journey.”
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families At His ‘I Promise’ School was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com