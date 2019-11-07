CLOSE
Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]

Will Smith is not concerned with being the butt of your jokes. His only concern is his butt health, something all of us should be monitoring after a certain age.

Smith takes his vlog into a very intimate space as he consults his doctor about having his first colonoscopy at the tender age of 50.

All jokes aside, on some real s#!t, please get your colon checked out when you reach the appropriate age. Cancer is taking us out way too early.

Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

