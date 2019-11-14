CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Game ft. Anderson .Paak “Stainless,” Styles P “Brand New” & More

The Game pays homage to Nipsey Hussle in a unique way and Styles P represents his Yonkers hood with his peoples. Today's Daily Visuals.

The Game & Anderson .Paak

Source: Jamil Not Jamal / press handout

In October The Game shocked fans when he revealed his next album Born 2 Rap would be his last and now that we’re in the month of November awaiting his final project, the rap veteran officially drops his first visual off his upcoming swan song album.

In his Anderson .Paak assisted visuals to “Stainless,” Chuck Taylor pulls out a spiffy blue Lambo with Nipsey Hussle’s face painted on the hood and whips it through the California night before re-enacting the photo shoot for his first album. That Lambo with Nipsey’s grill was butters, b.

From the west to the east, fellow Hip-Hop veteran Styles P politics in his Yonkers neighborhood with his closest confidants for his latest clip, “Brand New.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Baby Keem, Lil Mosey, and more.

THE GAME FT. ANDERSON .PAAK – “STAINLESS”

STYLES P –“BRAND NEW”

BABY KEEM – “ORANGE SODA”

LIL MOSEY – “LIVE THIS WILD”

FEMDOT. FT. SMINO – “RAP CITY”

L’ORANGE & JEREMIAH JAE – “BEHAVIOR REPORT”

KRIMELIFE CA$$ FT. ABG NEAL, SHEFF G & SLEEPY HALLOW – “FORREST GUMP”

LOS RAKAS FT. YOUNGIN FLOE – “OTRA VEZ”

The Game ft. Anderson .Paak “Stainless,” Styles P “Brand New” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close