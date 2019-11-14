CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alicia Keys Tapped By Grammy Awards To Host Show Once Again

It appears that the singer's first stint as host pleased the network heads and other organizers.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Alicia Keys was seen by some as an unlikely host for the Grammy Awards last year, but she pulled off the feat and apparently it’s been well-received by those at the top. The singer will return to her hosting duties at the top of 2020 for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards show.

Keys, self-aware to know many were skeptical about her first time around in hosting the awards ceremony, released a video of the singer essentially poking fun at the development by playing two versions of herself as she prepares. Showing some comedic chops and quick lines, Keys manages to show off a side of her personality folks are just now getting familiar with.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards airs on January 26 (a day after Keys’ birthday, as she reminds us) next year on CBS and CBS All Access. Check out the funny announcement below.

Photo: Getty

Alicia Keys Tapped By Grammy Awards To Host Show Once Again  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close