CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving

Family Enjoying Thanksgiving Dinner

Source: Paul Barton / Getty

It’s already November 14th, so you know what that means — every foody’s favorite holiday is right around the corner.

When it comes to celebration and decorations, some folks tend to skip over Thanksgiving and go straight from Halloween to Christmas. But Black folks are very different in that regard.  Thanksgiving is a staple within Black families, as it allows everything we already love to come together in one space: Food, music, family, and fun.

One Twitter user wrote, “November is the month you see who was raised right with their Thanksgiving hot takes. Like what’s your favorite/hated dessert? Do you eat turkey/ham? Are black people out here eating pumpkin pie?”

Just like most things regarding Black folks, Thanksgivings with Black families have certain unwritten rules that everyone subconsciously knows and abides by. Like the fact that all the aunts have been cooking for two days, yet dinner won’t be ready until 3pm or later.

And let’s not forget the fact that Thanksgiving food has to last you for about 3 weeks, because no one is cooking again until Thanksgiving. @TheRealCoolie tweeted, “Black people cook too much, everytime I open the fridge I feel like Ima be eatin Thanksgiving for the next 2 weeks.”

Facts! In honor of Turkey Day rapidly approaching, hit the flip to check a few unwritten rules that every Black family lives by on Thanksgiving.

7 Unwritten Rules Of A Black Family Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close