CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew High School

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Colin Kaepernick was set to have a private NFL workout for all 32 teams in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, but plans changed just around a few hours before the workout. Kaepernick’s workout was changed to public workout and moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale in Georgia.

Fans showed up to the high school to watch and get autographs, but it’s not known at this time how many NFL teams came to the workout. According to ESPN, this public workout was not sanctioned by the NFL and they had plans to attend the previously scheduled workout at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

___

___

Colin Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for 3 years and is now 32 years old. If playing in the NFL is still something he really wants to do, this workout might be his last opportunity.

Check out the video below…

________

FAST FORWARD TO 1:37:36

 

Colin Kaepernick , Colin Kaepernick workout atlanta

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close