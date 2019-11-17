Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A ‘Success’

One day after her double mastectomy, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is saying that her surgery was a success.

According to the Baltimore Sun, “Cummings is currently recovering after a successful double mastectomy at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Friday and will be back on the campaign trail soon,” says her campaign.

“We are lucky to have a world-class institution like Johns Hopkins here in Baltimore and we are grateful to Dr. Mehrad Habibi, Dr. Gedge Rosson, and the rest of the wonderful Hopkins team that expertly performed Maya’s surgery,” her campaign manager Tucker Cavanagh told the newspaper.

Adding, “Most importantly, we are so glad that Maya is healthy and recovering, and she’s looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail in a few weeks.”

As we previously reported, last Tuesday while announcing that the 48-year-old will be running for the seat of Congressman Elijah Cummings, her husband who died last month.

Rockeymoore Cummings, who has a history of breast cancer, underwent the surgery for preventative measures and it was “scheduled months before she ever considered a run for Congress and while her late husband was still alive,” WJZ News reported.

During an event at her Baltimore home last week, Rockeymoore Cummings opened up about her surgery when talking about the importance for Americans to have access to affordable health care.

“Weeks, actually months, before running for Congress was ever a thought, I was already traumatized because in 2015 my mother died of Stage 4 breast cancer. And last year my sister was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer,” Rockeymoore-Cummings told supporters in her home on Tuesday. That and she “decided to have a double mastectomy.”

We’re glad to hear that she is on the mend and ready to enter the world of politics like her great late husband.

RELATED NEWS:

Prayers Up! Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Scheduled To Have Double Mastectomy

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella McCartney Launches Post-Mastectomy Bra

The Gabi Fresh x Swimsuits For All Collection Features Breast Cancer Activist In Campaign

Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer 13 photos Launch gallery Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer 1. Myth: Exposing a tumor to air during surgery causes cancer to spread Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Myth: Women with small breast have a lower chance of getting breast cancer Source:iOne 2 of 13 3. Myth: Breast implants can raise the risk of getting breast cancer Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Myth: If you’re at risk of getting breast cancer there isn’t much you can do. Source:Natease Photography 4 of 13 5. Myth: You can’t get cancer after a mastectomy Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Myth: Getting annual mammograms exposes you to radiation that can cause breast cancer. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Myth: Hair straighteners can cause cancer in African American women Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Myth: Wearing a Bra At Night Can Increase Your Risk Of Breast Cancer Source:Instagram 8 of 13 9. Myth: Having an Abortion Raises Your Risk of Breast Cancer Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Myth: Only Older Women Need to Worry About Cancer Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Myth: You Are Only At Risk if You Have a Family History Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Myth: Fertility treatments increase the risk of getting breast cancer. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Myth: Your caffeine habit increases your risk of developing cancer. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer Knowledge Is Power: 13 Myths About Breast Cancer [caption id="attachment_3060275" align="alignleft" width="803"] Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty[/caption] October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and with news that Mathew Knowles has been diagnosed with breast cancer, it's clear that this disease does not discriminate against gender. On Wednesday (Oct. 2), the music producer and former Destiny Child's manager was a guest on Good Morning America sharing his own personal story. In a sit-down with Michael Strahan he opened up about what having breast cancer means to him and when he first noticed that something was wrong. "I noticed because I wear white T-shirts. I had a dot of blood on my T-shirt.The first day I was like "Oh, OK, no big deal ... maybe it’s something that just got on my T-shirt." Second day I looked and the same thing and I was like, "Eh ... interesting." We also shared that he had a robust family history of this disease, but was confused about what that meant for him. "My mother’s sister died of breast cancer, my mother’s sister’s two and only daughters died of breast cancer and my sister-in-law died in March of breast cancer with three kids – a 9-, 11- and a 15-year-old -- and my mother-in-law had breast cancer. So breast cancer has been all around me. My wife's mother has breast cancer, too," he said. When he received his BRCA results, a genetic test used to determine a person's chance of developing breast cancer, he learned that he had a mutation on his BRCA2. He said the first calls he made were to his adult children, Beyoncé, 38, and Solange, 33, and his former wife Tina Knowles Lawson. Take a look: [protected-iframe id="dd58b6c163be9444bde299c7f6cd6fa0-32316310-98495040" info="https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/video/embed/65999171" width="640" height="360" style="border:none;" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen=""] Like actor Richard Roundtree, Knowles debunks the pesky myth that men are not at risk for breast cancer. Yet, according to the National Breast Cancer Society, it is rare though in men. male breast cancer is very rare. Less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men, and only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer. Knowles just happens to be one of that one-percent. So in the spirit of correction mistruth, here are 13 other breast cancer myths you have to stop believing STAT:

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A ‘Success’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com