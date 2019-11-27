It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the season to make a difference in someone else’s life.
In honor of Turkey Day eve, we’ve put together a list of simple ways to give back to the community this holiday season that will cost you nothing but your leisure time.
Hit the flip for ideas on how make a huge difference with such a small gesture.
And remember that everyone loves a cheerful giver. Happy Holidays.
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season was originally published on globalgrind.com