It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and believe it or not, there’s lots to be grateful for — and tis’ the season to make a difference in someone else’s life.

In honor of Turkey Day eve, we’ve put together a list of simple ways to give back to the community this holiday season that will cost you nothing but your leisure time.

Cam giving back 🙏 On Monday, the former MVP served meals to underprivileged kids for the eighth year in a row. Over 1,300 got a Thanksgiving dinner and another meal to take home. (via @CLTure)pic.twitter.com/prTbGZ0SeE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2019

Hit the flip for ideas on how make a huge difference with such a small gesture.

And remember that everyone loves a cheerful giver. Happy Holidays.

6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: