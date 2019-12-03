Behind The Scenes: Mary J. Blige Preps New Documentary About Her Life

With albums like My Life, Share My World and No More Drama, it was inevitable that Mary J. Blige would share the ups and downs of her life with a new documentary.

According to Deadline, Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth is currently in production for an untitled Mary documentary. The description for the movie reads:

“Twenty-five years ago, the Bronx and Yonkers, NY native released her seminal and sophomore album My Life. Now, Blige is revisiting this music and reflecting on her emotional journey. The doc will center around Blige’s past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak while at the same time following her on a special concert tour to perform My Life, for the first time ever as it approaches its 25-year anniversary. My Life is ranked as one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time & Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Albums.”

Blige is the executive producer of the project under her Blue Butterfly company. Tara Long of eOne will also serve as an executive producer, along with Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez of Creature Films, Ashaunna Ayars, Nicole Jackson of Blue Butterfly and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Amazon Studios will house the project.

There’s no release date for the documentary yet, but all the people involved promise nothing but greatness.

Matt Newman, Co-Head of Movies at Amazon Studios, explained, “We all know Mary J. Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J. Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing. We are thrilled to share with our worldwide Prime Video customers this exclusive, never-before-seen, inside look into the global legend, Mary J. Blige.”

