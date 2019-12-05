CLOSE
The Weeknd “Heartless,” dsvn ft. Future “No Cryin” & More

The Weeknd goes on a helluva trip out in Vegas and dsvn links up with Future to turn up at the club. Today's Daily Visuals.

After breaking out and establishing himself as a star in his own right a few years ago, The Weeknd’s been on an extra long hiatus minus a few guest appearances here and there but today the Toronto crooner returns with some new material for his hardcore fans.

For his latest clip to the Metro Boomin produced “Heartless,” The Weeknd finds himself fearing and loathing in Las Vegas before licking a toad and going on a psychedelic trip for the ages. He could’ve stuck to weed but nope! Went for another more potent kind of green.

Back in the club it’s girls night out as dvsn and Future look to get aqcuanted with the female party group in their clip for “No Cryin.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ranna Royce, Yungeen Ace, and more.

THE WEEKND – “HEARTLESS”

DVSN FT. FUTURE – “NO CRYIN”

RANNA ROYCE – “MONEY ROSE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “BLAME IT ON THE STREETS”

HOLLY BABY FT. NLE CHOPPA – “WASTED LOVE”

COSHA TG FT. CALBOY – “BIG”

