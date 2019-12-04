It seems Gorilla Zoe has dodged a big legal bullet this week. He will not face any time for a recent physical altercation.

TMZ is reporting that the Atlanta rapper has had his domestic charges dropped this week. The Monroe County Florida Prosecutor’s Office tells the celebrity gossip site that the case was officially dismissed. According to the documentation his girlfriend refused to cooperate thus withdrawing her original claims that he roughed her up. She event went to the lengths of filing a notarized letter requesting that the District Attorney halt any further action.

In early November the man born Alonzo Mathis was arrested at the La Siesta Resort in Monroe County, Florida after spotted getting physical with a women on his balcony. She has since recanted her original story that he “always become crazy aggressive” when he drinks. The unnamed woman now simply says “We always drink and argue, nothing more. He’s never gotten physical with me. Isn’t that what happens when everyone drinks?” Right.

Gorilla Zoe’s Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Since Girlfriend Wouldn’t Talk was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Martin Berrios Posted 19 hours ago

