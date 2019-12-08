CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Juice WRLD Dead At 21 After Suffering Seizure

Gone way too soon.

2019 Made In America - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Hip-Hop just got hit with an unexpected gut punch. Rising rapper Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, has passed away at just 21 years old.

According to TMZ, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper suffered a seizure while he was at Chicago’s Midway Airport Sunday morning (Dec. 8). Reportedly, Juice had just gotten off a flight from California and was walking through the airport when he collapsed. Per law enforcement he was bleeding from his mouth by the time the paramedics arrived.

Although he was still conscious while he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Beyond speculation, there is no cause of death at this time.

Juice Wrld’s sophomore album, Death Race for Love, was just released back in March via Interscope Records. It was the Chicago native’s follow up to 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance which featured his breakthrough hit “Lucid Dreams.” He also dropped a collaborative mixtape with Atlanta rapper Future called Wrld On Drugs in late 2018.

Our condolences go out to Juice Wrld’s family, friends and devoted fans. Rest in power.

This story is developing. 

Juice WRLD Dead At 21 After Suffering Seizure  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close