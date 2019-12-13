Atlanta Cops Reveal How To Avoid Holiday Scammers [Exclusive Video]

The holiday season is the season for giving but it’s also the season getting got. Scammers are on the prowl during this time of the year Atlanta is a major hub for scammers, skimmers, sliders and the like.

The FCC collected of 1.4 million fraud reports in 2018 and that number looks to rise in 2020, and the numbers look to grow in 2021.

15-year veteran Atlanta Police detective Tyrone Dennis and retired 21-year Atlanta police detective Orrick Curry give their advice on how to avoid holiday scams so you don’t become a victim. Check out the video below…

