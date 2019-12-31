CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling Monica’s Monochromatic Pink Lewk? [POLL]

Singer Monica may have recently broken up with her beau, so we are getting all the fashion and style every time this beauty steps out. It was no exception for fight night in Atlanta where stars congregated for the 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships. Everyone wanted to see the Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight and used the event as an opportunity to turn the ring into a runway.

Celebrities Attend The 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships Featuring Davis v. Gamboa & Pascal v. Jack

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

While stars came decked out in Fendi or all white looks, it was Monica that had our heads turning. The beauty rocked an all pink look! She rocked a $2,000.00 pink Balenciaga full length puffer coat over a $250.00 Helmut Lang sheer top and pink pants. She paired the look with $859.00 sparkly Amina Muaddi boots.

Celebrities Attend The 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships Featuring Davis v. Gamboa & Pascal v. Jack

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

She committed to being monochromatic in pink by pairing with pink sunglasses, a pink lipstick, and a pink bob. We are feeling it!

She was styled by @TheRealNoIGJeremy, who is also a designer and has styled Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker for the same event. He was busy! This isn’t the first time Jeremy has worked with Monica, he also styled her in this all white look.

While some people were feeling the look, others thought Monica was too over the top. Personally, fashion is meant to make a statement and I like to see those in the spotlight taking fashion risks. Atlanta is all about being extra and Monica came and delivered.

Nevertheless, beauties, we want to know what YOU think. Are you feeling Monica’s all pink look? Take our poll below and let your voice be heard.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]

GET THE LOOK: Monica Brown’s Designer Swimsuit Will Have You Looking Haute On The Beach

Oh No! Monica Files For Divorce From Shannon Brown

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

Continue reading The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

The Best Beauty Innovations Of The Decade

Makeup and beauty lovers: this post is for you. Over the past decade, there have been a series of products and innovations that have changed the beauty industry as we know it. Whether it was the invention of Fenty Beauty in 2017 which forced the makeup industry into more inclusivity or Baby Tresses, making it easy to style and manipulate your edges, there are products that have just been invented in the past 10 years that we could not imagine living without. Beauties, click through our list to see the best in beauty over the past decade. If you have a product that you don't see but think is missing, sound off in the comment section! We want to hear from you.

 

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling Monica’s Monochromatic Pink Lewk? [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close