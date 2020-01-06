Faith Evans Reportedly Upset About Lifetime’s ‘Hopelessly In Love’ Episode About Biggie

According to Page Six, Faith Evans is reportedly upset over Lifetime’s new documentary “Biggie and Faith Evans,” about her love life & marriage with legendary rapper, Notorious B.I.G.

“I feel upset that I’m attached to it. I was told that it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It wasn’t pitched to me as a story rehashing the sensationalized events that took place…I am beyond that and have no need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, soil the legacy of Christopher Wallace a k a the Notorious B.I.G.”

The episode, which airs Jan. 10, vividly describes their relationship as “the most controversial love story in hip-hop history, told by those who lived it” and reportedly promises that “Faith Evans is ready to confront her pain and revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship . . . from their whirlwind engagement to Biggie’s ongoing affairs with Lil’ Kim and Charli Baltimore, to the East Coast-West Coast rivalry that led to Tupac and Big’s deaths.”

“The Tupac stuff, the different women — how many times are people going to talk about that? It was supposed to be a love story, and it turns into cheating and Lil’ Kim. We’ve come so far past that. Lifetime’s all about drama,” Evans said.

Evans claims the film uses old footage edited to add drama and Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace, is pissed about it as well.

“It’s about my morals. I would never do business I’m not proud of at this point in my career. I’m not happy.”

