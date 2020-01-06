CLOSE
So Beautiful
LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shows Us How To DIY Kat Graham’s Golden Globe Glam

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Cocktail Reception

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night and officially kicked off award season. Personally, I love award season as it allows me to get hair and makeup inspo for the entire year! As I watched all the stars walk the red carpet, my eyes zoomed in on Kat Graham. The beauty had on a bold red dress and a red lip and her eyes were these smokey purple. It was refreshing and different. I wouldn’t have paired purple and red together.

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

It should be no surprise that her makeup was done by none other than Sir John, celebrity makeup artist, who is best known for doing Beyoncé’s makeup. Sir John shared the inspiration for her 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards look, “Kat is wearing a beautiful red dress tonight, and I wanted her makeup to compliment the gown. We focused on dark eyes and a bold, red lip for a chic look.”

Beauties, do you want to know how to recreate this look exactly like Sir John did on Kat Graham? Keep clicking to find out!

LET’S MAKEUP: Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shows Us How To DIY Kat Graham’s Golden Globe Glam  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

