Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Calls In To Request Gucci Mane [VIDEO]

If you didn’t know, we switched music formats so goodbye to today’s hip hop and hello R&B old school. While many are excited for the change, fan favorite, Black Tony? Not so much… 

Black Tony wants to know why Rickey is afraid to play Gucci Mane! Press play up top to hear the exchange. 

Black Tony Calls In To Request Gucci Mane [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

