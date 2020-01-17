CLOSE
The Hot Spot: Treach Says The Real Reason He & Pepa Got Divorced Was Because She Cheated On Him With A Woman [VIDEO]

Treach is coming clean about the real reason he and Pepa (of Salt N Pepa) got a divorce. The rapper says they had a happy and open marriage but things went left when she cheated on him with a woman.

Tisha Campbell Martin responded to Martin’s recent response about their feud back in the day. But don’t worry, she didn’t go into detail out of respect for their newfound friendship and personal lives, and says it’s all love now.

