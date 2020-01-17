CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ray J Talks Urban One Honors, Reveals How He Came Up With The “Epik” Name For His Son [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together and his name is Epik Ray Norwood. With a new baby on board and flourishing businesses, Rickey Smiley Morning Show inquired for an update on how the baby’s name came to be, what’s he currently working on, and his involvement in the upcoming Urban One Honors airing on TV One on January 20.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In our talk, Ray J also revealed that he’s giving away thousands of dollars to his fans via CashApp on his birthday this month in honor of his new song, “Tecknowledge.” To win the cash, fans had to visit his Instagram page to download the track and do something creative over it (rap, singer, dance).

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ray J Talks Urban One Honors, Reveals How He Came Up With The “Epik” Name For His Son [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close