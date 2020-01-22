CLOSE
Lineup Announced For Nipsey Hussle Tribute At 2020 Grammy Awards

The tribute for Neighborhood Nip will include performances from YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and more.

Nipsey Hussle and his tragic death in 2019 still weighs heavy on the hearts of his fans, peers, and family and soon the California rapper will be justly honored. For the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony, Neighborhood Nip’s life and legacy will be celebrated via a star-studded tribute.

On Tuesday (Jan. 210, the Recording Academy announced the lineup for the tribute featuring one of his closest friends in YG. Joining the 4Real 4Real artist will be Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, GRAMMY Awards executive produce said. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The event will be hosted again by Alicia Keys and will feature performances from Run-D.M.C., Lizzo, Tyler, The Creator and more.

