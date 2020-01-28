CLOSE
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu Nationwide

Technically chicken is an fully grown egg so it works for breakfast, right?

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide.

Starting today (Jan 28.) McDonalds will be continuing to fight for fried chicken sandwich supremacy by including the McChicken sandwich on their famous Breakfast Menu. But to keep with the breakfast vibe, the breaded chicken patty will be served in-between your choice of some warm griddle cakes or a buttery biscuit.

“With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we’re giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “McDonald’s is committed to remaining a leader in the quick-service breakfast category through our delicious offerings, consistent menu innovation, and a faster Drive-Thru experience.”

First engagement parties and now this?! McDonald/s continues to expand their game and we ain’t mad at that.

Will you be ordering a chicken sandwich before walking into school or work in the AM? Let us know in the comments.

McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu Nationwide  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

