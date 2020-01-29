CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Cause Of Will Smith & Tommy Davidson’s Old Feud Revealed, Chris Brown Still Loves One Of His Exes & More [VDIEO]

Back in the day, Will Smith and Tommy Davidson once got into it over Jada Pinkett Smith. It all stemmed from a kiss in a movie scene, but Will Smith was not having it. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Speaking of relationships and heated moments, Chris Brown and one of his child’s mothers got into on social media and it was revealed that he’s still in love with one of his exes. 

SEE ALSO: Chris Brown Shares Name And First Photo Of Newborn Son 

Gabrielle Union and Terry Crews aren’t seeing eye-to-eye because of comments he made about why Terry didn’t defend Gabrielle Union. 

Here’s the tea…

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Cause Of Will Smith & Tommy Davidson’s Old Feud Revealed, Chris Brown Still Loves One Of His Exes & More [VDIEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close