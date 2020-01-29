Back in the day, Will Smith and Tommy Davidson once got into it over Jada Pinkett Smith. It all stemmed from a kiss in a movie scene, but Will Smith was not having it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Speaking of relationships and heated moments, Chris Brown and one of his child’s mothers got into on social media and it was revealed that he’s still in love with one of his exes.

SEE ALSO: Chris Brown Shares Name And First Photo Of Newborn Son

Gabrielle Union and Terry Crews aren’t seeing eye-to-eye because of comments he made about why Terry didn’t defend Gabrielle Union.

Here’s the tea…

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Cause Of Will Smith & Tommy Davidson’s Old Feud Revealed, Chris Brown Still Loves One Of His Exes & More [VDIEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: