Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

"I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens.”-Beyoncé

As the world comes to grips with the terrible tragedy that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna, Beyoncé joined the sea of celebrities who have began sharing heartfelt posts in remembrance of the world’s greatest hero.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29) Beyoncé took to Instagram to publicly share a heartfelt post with a series of three posts dedicated to Kobe and Gianna.

The Grammy winner posted a picture of the NBA star planting a kiss on Gianna’s head.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens,” Beyonce captioned the picture. “You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

She also shared separate photos of Gianna and a young Kobe.

The two became friends in the 90s as they both launched their professional careers in the respected industries. In 1999, Kobe appeared in the music video for Destiny Child’s single “Bug A Boo” after appearing on the remix for “Say My Name”, during his short lived rap career.

In 2009, after being asked which NBA player she admired, Beyonce named Kobe Bryant crediting his work ethic and focus as being traits she admired.

“I can always see that he’s focused, he works harder than I could ever imagine…it’s just like he’s just in the zone,” she said at the time. “He’s undeniable as far as his talent.” 

Beyoncé’s tribute followed the words of several other celebrities, who showed their support for Vanessa Bryant after she spoke out for the first time since the shocking news.

As previously reported, on Wednesday (Jan. 29) Vanessa Bryant spoke out for the first time since the tragedy in an emotional message via Instagram saying that she is “devastated” over the loss of her “adoring” husband and their “beautiful, sweet” daughter Gianna.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever.”

Beyoncé Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

