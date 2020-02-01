CLOSE
Pastor Troy Pulls Up On A Thumb Thuggin’ Co-Worker [Exclusive Video]

Pastor Troy has been in the headlines lately for his comments about the outfit Lil Nas X wore at the Grammys. Those comments have caused all kinds of controversy on the internet,  with folks saying that his words were hateful. One of our co-workers took to his social to spark a conversation about Pastor Troy and his comments.

Little did he know, Pastor Troy was coming up to the station. It’s easy to type words on a screen, but when they pull up does the conversation stay real?  Check out the video below as Pastor Troy and our co-worker Jarrett actually start to have a really good conversation about LGBTQ stigmas in the Black community.

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy

RELATED: Pastor Troy Opens Up About A Man Being Killed While Listening To His Music

