Um, Ok: PETA’s New Colin Kaepernick Inspired Ad Has Folks Scratching Their Furry Heads

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and although the Nation’s relationship with the NFL is currently a tumultuous one, some folks are still gonna watch the game TBH.

But besides the games and the halftime show, the commercials are what usually gets football lovers and non-football lover alike to tune in. PETA tried their hand this year at creating an ad that would certainly get folks talking.

However, apparently they pushed the bar too much for the NFL’s liking, and got their commercial banned from being aired during the Super Bowl.

The ad used animation and animals to mimic Colin Kaepernick‘s protest against police brutality by having the animals kneel in solidarity as the Star Spangled Banner tune plays in the background.

THIS is the PETA #SuperBowl ad the @NFL apparently didn’t want you to see and pressured @FOXSports to snub. It envisions a world where respect is the right of every being and pays homage to Kaepernick and movements rejecting injustice. https://t.co/kD1osnKhuX #EndSpeciesism pic.twitter.com/clXzU79aZV — PETA (@peta) January 31, 2020

We get it. It’s an injustice to harm animals — but we have to admit, it’s a tad bit weird and a little insensitive considering all that Kaep has gone through with his protest.

TMZ reports:

PETA claims its ad agency told them the NFL was pressuring FOX to reject the spot. PETA also claims multiple requests to run the ad in local FOX markets — either before or after the Super Bowl have also gone unanswered. a source close to the league says it’s ultimately up to the network carrying the game, not the NFL, to approve or reject all ads.

Yeah, ok. What are your thoughts on the ad?

Jesus help us all! 😫😭😭😭 I'm curious if anyone from #PETA ever donated to any of Colin Kaepernick's philanthropic efforts for social change? Aside from what they're trying to associate the message with this is too much! 😫😆 https://t.co/Cv096XGOzT — Blackness (@JerrellZod) January 31, 2020

So I’m guessing either no black people work in the marketing department or they don’t feel empowered enough to speak up. There is so much wrong with this @peta ad. https://t.co/Ksf27huXAb — Femi Redwood (@femiredwood) January 31, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

How da fuck y'all gonna have a fish, spider, and horse KNEELING on some Kaepernick shit. @peta if y'all don't go sit down somewhere. Pitiful. https://t.co/NOeUBNqd8e — Thank you Kobe (@kaycetta) January 31, 2020

2020 has been wild, yall. And it’s still January.

Um, Ok: PETA’s New Colin Kaepernick Inspired Ad Has Folks Scratching Their Furry Heads was originally published on globalgrind.com

kiyonnathewriter Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: