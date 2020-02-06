CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Gayle King Catches Heat Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question [VIDEO]

Gayle King found herself in the hot seat after questioning WNBA champ Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant’s past sexual assault charges as it related to his legacy (which majority believe, it doesn’t and is a non-factor as he was found not guilty due to all the holes in the case). 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In other news, Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, amongst others, have teamed up for a reboot of the 2004 SAW movie. 

Watch Da Brat share details on each story below!

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Gayle King Catches Heat Over Kobe Bryant Sexual Assault Question [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close