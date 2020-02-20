Lewk Of The Week: Lizzo Was A Full On Chocolate Snack In Moschino At The 2020 Brit Awards

Lizzo is so unbawsed and so unbothered by her haters, so much so that she showed up to the 2020 Brit Awards like the thick snack she is—and dressed as M&M chocolates.

Having fun with her fashion, the three-time Grammy winner stunted in a brown Moschino gown chocolate bar-inspired strapless gown with a perfectly yummy matching crystal-embellished chocolate bar clutch. She finished off her outfit blinged out in multiple rings and a pair of earrings drenhed in chocolate-brown diamonds by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels, PEOPLE noted.

Sis is not only feeling good as hell, but tasting good as hell too!

Peep the nutritional value on the bottom of her gown!

Let’s also celebrate this flawless face beat the brown Gods. That, and her nails!

According to PEOPLE, the 31-year-old singer debuted Nails Inc.’s new chocolate-scented nail polish that Lizzo’s manicurist, Eri Ishizu, used the shade to create three-dimensional textured nails that look like tiny chocolate bars are growing from them! Love.

Apparently, this new Coco For Real duo line ($15) comes in two shades: “I’m fondue you” ( shimmery shade ) and “100% Hot Chocolate” (a luscious brown). Both polishes are high gloss, long wear, vegan and cruelty-free.

Now let’s get into this hair!

According to US Weekly, her three-tiered bun was done by “go-to hairstylist Shelby Swain who “mimic[ked] the shape of the Hershey kiss.” Talk about commitment to and execution of an entire lewk!

Even better? Lizzo, as always, gave a stellar performance and was nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist!

Once again, sis is showing you that she is 100 percent that b***h!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Lizzo’s chocolate lewk?

