Hot Spot: Would You Let Your Daughter Date A Rapper??

Do you miss listening to R. Kelly‘s music? Well, R&B singer Syleena Johnson is defending people who still listen to R. Kelly’s music.

In other news, Da Brat opens a discussion Rickey’s daughters’ dating lives after she discussed a story about Fabolous and T.I.‘s opening up about their feelings on their daughters dating rappers.

Both rappers’ daughters are currently dating rappers themselves. While Fabulous seems to be 100% supportive of the relationship, T.I. seems to be a bit more wary.

Hear all about this and Rickey’s take on his daughters dating rappers above.

Hot Spot: Would You Let Your Daughter Date A Rapper??  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

