Hot Spot: Diddy Called Danity Kane Members Ugly?!

We all watched Diddy send people miles on foot for cheesecake, so we shouldn’t be surprised. Yet, we are.

In this edition of the Hot Spot, Da Brat shares that former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard recently revealed in an interview that back in the day Diddy would tell members of the girl group they were ugly. Why? To give them, “tough skin.” Yikes.

In other news, Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday with her closest friends and family in Mexico. Hear more about her party and more celebrity headlines above!

