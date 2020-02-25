R.I.P. Legend: Static Major Is The Musical Genius That We Need To Talk About

Today marks 12 years since the death of legendary producer Static Major, and it still seems as though the Grammy Award winning artist hasn’t gotten the #respeck he deserves as major player in the music game — no pun intended. Most of your faves were heavily inspired by Static:

10 years since Static Major passed. Here’s a very important video of him singing the song that would eventually be used in @Drake’s “Look What You’ve Done.” pic.twitter.com/Ri1dGKEwPS — nadirah (@hinadirah) February 25, 2018

The songwriter, singer and producer is the force behind artists like Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Lil Wayne and some of the biggest hits of the 90’s and 2000’s. Aaliyah spoke about Static being the pen behind her hit We Need A Resolution.

“It’s written by Static. And at the end of the song, they really don’t resolve anything, and that happens in life, so that’s really what that song’s about.”

Timbaland spoke about the late legend (whom he mentored over the years) in a 2011 Vibe interview, saying:

Static was a humble, nice guy—creative and talented. I always knew he was going to be big because he worked hard.”

After Static’s 2008 death, Wayne didn’t let a day go by without acknowledging his dear friend who penned the smash hit Lollipop for him.

“His initial intention was to help. He’s definitely to blame for my newfound success.”

Today’s producers and writers rarely speak about the impact that Static had on the game. Especially when it comes to R&B. So here’s a little refresher. Hit the flip to check out these 11 songs you probably forgot Static Major was behind.

