CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Get Your Nerves Up, Capcom Announces ‘Resident Evil 3’ Is On The Way

Get ready, because if you thought Mr.X in Resident Evil 2 was ridiculous, you ain't see nothing yet when the STAAAARRRSSSS hunter, Nemesis returns.

Capcom Announces 'Resident Evil 3" Demo Is Coming Very Soon

Source: Capcom / Resident Evil 3

If you’re like us, your nerves are still recovering from Resident Evil 2 thanks to Capcom bringing back the classic game and re-imagining the zombie nightmare. The video game publisher announced today (Feb.25) that a demo for its next remake, Resident Evil 3 is on the way.

Get ready, because if you thought Mr.X in Resident Evil 2 was ridiculous, you ain’t see nothing yet when the STAAAARRRSSSS hunter, Nemesis returns. While not revealing a date, Capcom announced a demo is in the works to give fans a small taste of the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3, stating that more details will soon be revealed.

No word on if Capcom will decide to go the same route it did with Resident Evil 2 by dropping a “1-shot” timed demo that allowed players to play the game for 30-minutes until time ran out. We won’t be surprised if that will be the case for Resident Evil 3 as well. Footage has been circulating all day, giving people a glimpse of the new and improved Nemesis in the game, and basically, he makes Mr.X look like a walk in the park.

We are not sure if our nerves can handle it, the looming threat of a giant B.O.W. (bio-organic weapon) chasing you around with a flamethrower or, in some cases, a rocket launcher doesn’t sit well at all. IGN recently dropped a preview of the game, and it confirms this game will not only level-up the terror but looks insanely challenging to boot. So do yourselves a favor and peep the video below just to give yourself an idea of what you’re going to be eventually dealing with.

We will keep you updated when Capcom announces the release date for the demo, Resident Evil 3 is available for pre-order now and drops on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X 4/3/2020.

Photo: Capcom / Resident Evil 3

Get Your Nerves Up, Capcom Announces ‘Resident Evil 3’ Is On The Way  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close