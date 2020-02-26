CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Future Has Baby Mama Drama.. Again!

The FCC reportedly received over 1000 complaints about the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Super Bowl halftime performance. And guess who is happy about it – our very own Gary with Da Tea.

In other celebrity news, rapper Future is attempting to get his child support payments set at $450 for his most recent child. The RSMS crew gets into a debate about this and Rickey, even has some advice for Future: check your next woman’s job history!

Watch the full report above.

