Quiz: Answer These Questions And We’ll Tell You Which Black Woman In History You Are 

Singer Nina Simone Dressed in 'Pharaoh' Style

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Women’s History Month is a time to commemorate and “encourage the study and celebration of the vital role of women in American history”. But you can’t talk about the vital role women play in history without talking about Black Women.

“Despite social structures that have put black women at a disadvantage, they have historically risen to the challenge.” – Oxford AAS

So many movements and moments were spearheaded by the ladies of the African American community. They’ve fought on the front lines and did work behind the scenes to push society to be better, more equal. Several decades after the Women’s Rights Movement and the Civil Rights Movement, Black women still find themselves as one of the biggest sufferers of oppression and the faces of perseverance.

“A white woman has only one handicap to overcome—a great one, true, her sex; a colored woman faces two—her sex and her race.”- Mary Church Terrell

Terrell’s famous quote is one of the main reasons why Black Women have fought, and still continue to fight, for total liberation and equality. And although half of our history was wiped out, we have enough to know that African American women are the most resilient, magical and powerful beings on the planet. And besides, we make history everyday.

“This history of strength begins with African American leaders such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth who worked ardently against slavery and became icons in the history of emancipation. They were followed by activists and education leaders such as Mary McLeod Bethune and Mary Church Terrell.”

There are too many iconic historical figures to name, but take this quiz to find out which Black woman in history you are.

Quiz: Answer These Questions And We'll Tell You Which Black Woman In History You Are

