Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family

"I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son.”-Young Dolph

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Dolph is done with music—kind of.

According to Complex, Young Dolph has officially announced his retirement from music after a series of posts on his Instagram stories revealed he missed being able to spend time with his son.

“Highly considering quitting music, because I really wanna be with my kids 24/7,” Young Dolph wrote. “Ya’ll nixxas never touched a vacuum sealer until your rap career kicked off, jus to look cool. U nixxas ass backwards.”

Although it’s unclear when Dolph officially plans to announce his plan to retire, he made it clear that it is his plan noting to the publication that the decision was based off of his ability to spend time with his son. “I’m done doing music so I can go kick it with my son,” Dolph said.

Despite his announcement, his confirmed concerts are still going strong after the rapper took to Instagram to post a flyer to his show in Philadelphia slated for Thursday (Mar 5).

Dolph is also still expected to head Paper Route Empire, the Memphis-based record label that is home to Key Glock, Jay FizzleBig Moochie Grape, among others. Dolph’s rep noted that while the position is still in play, protege Key Glock is being groomed to be “the new torch bearer.”

Dolph’s confirmation comes on the same day he and Key Glock dropped the video for “1 Hell of a Life,” a standout cut from their 2019 joint mixtape Dum and Dummer.

Check out the visual below.

Young Dolph Announces Retirement From Music To Focus On Family  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

