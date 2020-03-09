CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced Her To Eat Feces Out Of A Cup & Videotaped It [WATCH]

As if anything couldn’t get worse, R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clay said that he made her eat her own feces from a cup and recorded her.   There is also a video of her breaking up with him.  Finally, that’s over.

With coronavirus spreading, Ciara’s doctor advised her to cancel her upcoming concert due to her pregnancy.

What do Eva and Oprah have in common? Apple Bottom Jeans! Nelly has announced he wants to rerelease the throwback brand.

Watch the video to see how your favorite old jeans connect Eva and Oprah.

Tamar Braxton’s new show,  Get Ya Life is coming soon and while the trailer doesn’t tell us much, we know it will be entertaining.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced Her To Eat Feces Out Of A Cup & Videotaped It [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close