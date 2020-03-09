Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced Her To Eat Feces Out Of A Cup & Videotaped It [WATCH]

As if anything couldn’t get worse, R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clay said that he made her eat her own feces from a cup and recorded her. There is also a video of her breaking up with him. Finally, that’s over.

With coronavirus spreading, Ciara’s doctor advised her to cancel her upcoming concert due to her pregnancy.

What do Eva and Oprah have in common? Apple Bottom Jeans! Nelly has announced he wants to rerelease the throwback brand.

Watch the video to see how your favorite old jeans connect Eva and Oprah.

Tamar Braxton’s new show, Get Ya Life is coming soon and while the trailer doesn’t tell us much, we know it will be entertaining.

